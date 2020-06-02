HEYES Who died peacefully at home on 26th May 2020 after a short illness

Norman

Aged 77 Years

The Beloved husband Of Marge.

Dearly loved Dad of

Lauren and Keiron.

A loving Father in law of

Paul and Amanda.

A much loved Grandad of

Libby, Aaron, Harry and Lydia.

And a friend to many.

Will be greatly missed and always in our thoughts.

Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 10th June at

Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 4.00pm.

All Enquiries to

Alan Jones

Funerals Directors Limited

Danesbrook House,

21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,

Wigan, WN2 2QA

Tel: 01942 525504



