Jennions Passed away peacefully
on 25th February 2020,
Norman
aged 80 years.
The beloved husband of Barbara and dearly loved dad
of Paul, Susan and David.
The funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 12th March 2020
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the family please, which will be forwarded
to a .
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0ES
Tel: (01257) 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 4, 2020