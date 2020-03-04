Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Standish)
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0ES
01257 4522011
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
13:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Jennions
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Jennions

Notice Condolences

Norman Jennions Notice
Jennions Passed away peacefully
on 25th February 2020,
Norman
aged 80 years.
The beloved husband of Barbara and dearly loved dad
of Paul, Susan and David.
The funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 12th March 2020
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the family please, which will be forwarded
to a .
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0ES
Tel: (01257) 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -