|
|
|
PRESCOTT On 21st July 2020
Peacefully in hospital and of Ashton
Norman
Aged 80 years
Much loved father of Norman, Kay, Neil and Karen, loved grandad and great grandad to many,
dear brother of Betty,
Doreen, Jean and Julie.
Much loved son of the late Elizabeth and John Prescott.
Norman will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 4th August in
St Thomas Church Ashton at 11.00am followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only donations if desired to Heart Foundation
c/o the family
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 4, 2020