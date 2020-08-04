Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Prescott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Prescott

Notice Condolences

Norman Prescott Notice
PRESCOTT On 21st July 2020
Peacefully in hospital and of Ashton

Norman
Aged 80 years

Much loved father of Norman, Kay, Neil and Karen, loved grandad and great grandad to many,
dear brother of Betty,
Doreen, Jean and Julie.
Much loved son of the late Elizabeth and John Prescott.
Norman will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 4th August in
St Thomas Church Ashton at 11.00am followed by interment
in the churchyard.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Heart Foundation
c/o the family

All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -