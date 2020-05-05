Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Rostron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Rostron

Notice Condolences

Olive Rostron Notice
ROSTRON Peacefully in hospital on the
23rd April 2020,
and of Pemberton.
OLIVE
Aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mum to Gail, Nigel
and Jason, dear mother in law,
and a devoted grandma
and great grandma
she will be very sadly missed.
A private family service will take place at St. Matthews Churchyard.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -