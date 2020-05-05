|
ROSTRON Peacefully in hospital on the
23rd April 2020,
and of Pemberton.
OLIVE
Aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mum to Gail, Nigel
and Jason, dear mother in law,
and a devoted grandma
and great grandma
she will be very sadly missed.
A private family service will take place at St. Matthews Churchyard.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 5, 2020