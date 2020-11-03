Home

Olive Worsley

Notice Condolences

Olive Worsley Notice
Worsley Peacefully on the
21st October 2020

Olive
aged 92 years.

Beloved wife of the late Bill.
Devoted Mum of Faye and Aidan and a dear mother-in-law
of John and Lesley.
Precious nan to Joshua, Holly, Rhiannon and Dylan.

May she rest in peace
and rise in glory.

Private family funeral will take place under Government Guidance Regulations, but please keep Olive's family in your
thoughts and prayers
at this sad time.

Donations in lieu of flowers are
to go to Dementia UK or the
National Autistic Society.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Clifford House,
1 Grove Lane, Standish,
Wigan WN6 0ES
Tel 01257 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 3, 2020
