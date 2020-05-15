|
Jennion Pam Pam sadly passed away
peacefully on 8th May 2020 in
Wigan infirmary with husband Barry by her side.
Pam aged 71 years,
loving wife to Barry, much loved sister to Trevor, sister in law to Jennifer, devoted mum to Ann, Garry, James, Brian, Stuart and David. A dear Grandma to Paul, Nicola, Thomas, Jack and Chloe. Loving Great Grandma to Daniel. Also caring mother in law,
auntie and friend to many.
Will be sadly missed by all her family, her best friend Kath,
and all her other friends.
Funeral at St. John's for close family and friends will take place on Friday 29th May 2020 at 1.00pm.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 15, 2020