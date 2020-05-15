Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Bryn, Wigan)
Hallbank House, 407 Wigan Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 0AR
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Pam Jennion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pam Jennion

Notice Condolences

Pam Jennion Notice
Jennion Pam Pam sadly passed away
peacefully on 8th May 2020 in
Wigan infirmary with husband Barry by her side.

Pam aged 71 years,
loving wife to Barry, much loved sister to Trevor, sister in law to Jennifer, devoted mum to Ann, Garry, James, Brian, Stuart and David. A dear Grandma to Paul, Nicola, Thomas, Jack and Chloe. Loving Great Grandma to Daniel. Also caring mother in law,
auntie and friend to many.

Will be sadly missed by all her family, her best friend Kath,
and all her other friends.

Funeral at St. John's for close family and friends will take place on Friday 29th May 2020 at 1.00pm.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -