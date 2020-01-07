Home

TATE Peacefully at her home in Swinley on the 25th December 2019,
Pat
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Vince and a dearly loved mum, nanna Pat, sister and friend to many.
Pat will be very sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pat was well known for her charity work and support with Sunshine House amongst others.
Funeral service at St Johns Church, Standishgate on Monday 13th January 2020 at 11.00am
followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium. No flowers by request, donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Care c/o the funeral director
All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
11a Dicconson Terrace,
Wigan, WN1 2AA.
Tel. (01942) 821215.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020
