FOSTER Patricia In hospital following a short illness on 14th November 2020 aged 67 years.
Reunited with her mum Annie,
dad William and brothers
Ernie and Peter.
A dear auntie to Mark, Ian
and their families.
Patricia will be greatly missed by all her loving family, carers and all those whose lives she touched.
A funeral service and cremation will be at Wigan Crematorium on Tuesday 8th December 2020
at 11.00am.
Due to Government restrictions numbers able to attend the service is reduced.
Those who are unable to attend can see the service streamed
via webcast.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.Tel (01942) 222156
