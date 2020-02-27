Home

Patrick Clancy Notice
CLANCY Peacefully at
Wigan & Leigh Hospice on
23rd February 2020.
PATRICK (PAT)
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Alice,
loving dad of Patricia and
a much loved grandad,
great grandad, brother and
good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
at St Cuthbert's Church, Pemberton on Monday
2nd March 2020 at 1.30pm
followed by interment
at Gidlow Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or
donations, if preferred, to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 27, 2020
