|
|
|
McALLISTER
Patrick 'Paddy' Born Aclare, Co Sligo, Ireland
on 20th March 1931,
died 20th April 2020
peacefully at Wigan Infirmary.
Survived by his wife Kathleen,
sons Danny and Fr. Barry, daughters Deirdre and Fiona and by his much loved grandchildren: Fiona, Joseph, Patrick, Matthew, Thomas, Mary-Kate, Sally, Daniel, James, Katherine and Claire, together with daughter in law
Jane and sons in law
Richard and Martin.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private cremation at Burscough Crematorium
on Wednesday 6th May
and his ashes will be returned
to Ireland at a later date.
With grateful thanks to
Dr A Ollerton of Hawkley
Brooke Surgery and all the staff
of MAU Ward, Wigan Infirmary.
All enquiries:
David Clegg Funeral Services,
77-79 Bridge Rd, Litherland
Liverpool L21 2PA
0151 928 6665
davidcleggfuneralservice
@hotmail.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 28, 2020