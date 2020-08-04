|
|
|
Connell Who passed away on
29th July 2020, peacefully in hospital and of Hindley Green.
Paul Anthony
Aged 49 years.
The beloved Husband of Andrea. Much loved Son of Jean and the late Tommy, Dear Son-in-Law of the late Jack and Betty. A dearly loved Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and good friend of many.
A private funeral service will take place on Thursday 13th August,
in Sacred Heart R/C Church, Hindley Green at 11.15am
followed by cremation at Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 4, 2020