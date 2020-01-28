Home

Eastham Paul Christopher Passed away suddenly on the
1st January 2020, aged 50 years.

Dearly loved son of James,
much loved step-dad of Kirsty and Amy, father of Kyle, Nathan and Teghan, grandad of Amelia, a sadly missed brother of David, Susan and Phillip. Especially missed by Anne, all of his family and friends

Funeral service to take place at
St Andrew's Church on
Friday 31st January at 1.30pm followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.

Kind donations are being gratefully received by Paul's family for Neuro-centre at Walton Hospital.

All enquiries c/o
Haydock Funeral Service,
Rear of 217 Ormskirk Rd,
Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 28, 2020
