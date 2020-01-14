|
|
|
Fairhurst Paul Eric 1951 - 2019
Paul passed away suddenly on
the 22nd of December
aged 68 years.
Brought up within the Sacred Heart Parish, Springfield
formerly of Pagefield Street.
Beloved brother of
Judith, Philip and David.
Brother in law of
Peter, Anne and Pauleen.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
At rest and fortified by the
Roman Catholic Church.
Requiem Mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church on Monday 20th January at 10:30am followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries c/o
McGuire's funeralcare,
Linley house, 177 Gidlow lane,
Wigan
01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020