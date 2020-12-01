Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Coppull)
Bentham House, 220 Spendmore Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 5BZ
01257 793880
Pauline Short

Notice Condolences

Pauline Short Notice
Short Suddenly on
Sunday 15th November,

Pauline aged 78 years.
Dearly loved and cherished
wife of Alf. Much loved mother, nana and great nana.
Pauline was a warm and compassionate friend to many.

The funeral service will take place on Friday 4th December at Spendmore Lane Methodist Church, Coppull at 12.30pm followed by burial at
Gidlow Cemetery, Wigan
in accordance with
Government Covid Regulations, but please keep Pauline's family
in your thoughts and prayers
at this sad time.

Flowers are most welcome.

All enquiries to
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020
