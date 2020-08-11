Home

Peter Boyle Notice
Boyle Passed away peacefully in
hospital on 3rd August 2020,
Peter
Aged 73 years.
Dear husband of Brenda,
father of Lee and wife Lyndsey, grandfather of Megan, Thomas and Charlie. Father of Georgina and husband Jonny and grandfather of Lottie and Freya.
Memories are a gift to treasure, ours of you will last forever.
A private funeral service
is to be held at Charnock
Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Wigan, Leigh and District Group of Parkinson's UK c/o the family.
All enquiries: R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Clifford House,
1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0ES Tel - (01257) 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 11, 2020
