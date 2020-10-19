Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
12:00
St Mary's RC Church Standishgate
Committal
Following Services
Wigan Crematorium
Peter Eugene Hinds

Peter Eugene Hinds Notice
Hinds Peter Eugene Died peacefully on the 11th October 2020 whilst in Hospital, surrounded by his loving family following a short illness.
Peter, a dearly loved Husband to Mary, a loving Dad to Anita, Claire & Malcolm. A much loved Father in Law & cherished Grandad - Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all those that knew & loved him.
The Requiem Mass will take place Tuesday 20th October at St Mary's RC Church Standishgate, at 12:00 followed by a committal at Wigan Crematorium. Flowers are welcome and all enquiries to be directed to McGuires Co-op Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 19, 2020
