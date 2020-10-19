|
Hinds Peter Eugene Died peacefully on the 11th October 2020 whilst in Hospital, surrounded by his loving family following a short illness.
Peter, a dearly loved Husband to Mary, a loving Dad to Anita, Claire & Malcolm. A much loved Father in Law & cherished Grandad - Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all those that knew & loved him.
The Requiem Mass will take place Tuesday 20th October at St Mary's RC Church Standishgate, at 12:00 followed by a committal at Wigan Crematorium. Flowers are welcome and all enquiries to be directed to McGuires Co-op Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 19, 2020