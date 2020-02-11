|
LEE Peter Peter, aged 91 years,
peacefully at Wigan Infirmary
on 31st January.
Loving husband of Phyllis, a dearly loved dad, father-in-law, grandad, great grandad, brother-in-law of Winnie and a much loved uncle.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family, friends and everyone who knew him.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 3rd March at 10am at
St. Aidans Church, Billinge
followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Donations if desired to
St. Aidans Church, Billinge or Standish Ward at Wigan Infirmary.
For all enquiries please contact
W. Banks of Orrell,
Sefton View, Sefton Road,
Orrell, tel no 01695 622272.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 11, 2020