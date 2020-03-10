|
|
|
Lee Peter Mrs Phyllis Lee and family
would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, support, sympathy cards, floral tributes and donations received at this sad time.
Special thanks to all
the Doctors and Nursing staff at Standish Ward Wigan Infirmary, family doctors, the District Nurses and PCS Carers.
Thanks to Canon Mike Greenwood and the Pastoral Care Team of
St Aidans Church Billinge also to
W Banks Sefton Villa Orrell for their comforting and dignified funeral arrangements.
God bless you all.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 10, 2020