|
|
|
Lo Yeung Lai
Peter
Of Pemberton & Marus Bridge, Winstanley.
Unexpectedly passed away in the
Royal Albert Edward Infirmary,
on the 28th January 2020,
aged 82.
Peter loved Wigan,
especially playing snooker with his friends in Pemberton;
Where he first opened his business "Peter Lai's" and also where he raised his family over the last
40 years.
He worked extremely hard over those years and loved his
friends and family dearly.
A much-loved Husband,
Dad of 7, Grandad of 18
and Great Grandad of 8.
He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and everyone
who knew him.
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 17th February, 12:30pm at St Anne's
Roman Catholic Church,
1 Prescot Rd, Ormskirk, L39 4TG.
Followed by committal at
West Lancs Crematorium,
Pippin St, Burscough, Ormskirk, Lancashire, L40 7SP.
Family flowers only.
Donations to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries please contact
Laurence Lai on 07811 279 788 who will assist with return travel arrangements from Pemberton.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 13, 2020