WHARTON Peter Edward Aged 81 years.
Sadly passed away
on 17th May 2020.
Peter was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and foster parent.
'His mischievous laugh,
infectious smile and his kind
and compassionate spirit
will be truly missed.
A private family service
will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to R.N.I.B or Diabetes UK.
All enquiries to
T & M E Walsh,
46/48 Preston Road,
Standish, 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 26, 2020
