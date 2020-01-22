Home

WILD Peacefully on
18th January 2020,

PETER,
aged 85 years.

Beloved husband of Jean,
much loved dad of Neil,
Anne and Lee.
A loving father-in-law
and a devoted grandad
and great-grandad.

The funeral service will take
place on Monday 27th January 2020 at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Hindley Green at 2.15pm
prior to interment at
Hindley Cemetery at 3.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries:
Unsworth's Funeral Service,
45, Leigh Road, Hindley Green
Tel: 01942-525980
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 22, 2020
