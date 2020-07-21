Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
14:00
St Helens Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Wilson

Notice Condolences

Peter Wilson Notice
WILSON On 12th July 2020
peacefully in hospital
and of Ashton

Peter
Aged 81 years.

The beloved husband of
the late Marlene, dearly loved
dad of Paul and Suzanne,
dear father in law and a
much loved grandad,
great grandad and
a good friend of many.

Private family service will take place on Friday 31st July in
St Helens Crematorium Chapel
at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only donations
if desired to Cancer Research
c/o the family.

All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -