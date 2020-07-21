|
|
|
WILSON On 12th July 2020
peacefully in hospital
and of Ashton
Peter
Aged 81 years.
The beloved husband of
the late Marlene, dearly loved
dad of Paul and Suzanne,
dear father in law and a
much loved grandad,
great grandad and
a good friend of many.
Private family service will take place on Friday 31st July in
St Helens Crematorium Chapel
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only donations
if desired to Cancer Research
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 21, 2020