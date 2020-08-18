|
|
|
Higson (Nee Seddon) Passed away peacefully on
10th August 2020 in Wigan Infirmary and of Aspull.
PHIL
(Frances Philomena)
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Stephen, loving Mum of Michael and Peter. Mother-in-law of Susan and Susan. Devoted Gran of Louise, Rachel, Scott and Bill
and a Great Gran of Aidan, Mia and Millie. Treasured Sister of Peter and sister-in-law of Dorothy and Peggy. And a dear friend to many. She will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service will be held in Our Lady's Catholic Church, Haigh at 10am, followed by interment at St Davids Churchyard at 11.00am on
Tuesday 25th August 2020.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road, Aspull,
Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 18, 2020