Phyllis Holland Notice
Holland Who passed away on
28th April 2020, in
Wigan Royal Infirmary
And of Hindley Green
Phyllis
Aged 88 years
The dearly loved Wife
of the late Walter.
A loving Sister of Elsie and Norma, a much loved Aunty
and friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Tuesday 19th May
in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 2.00 pm.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 14, 2020
