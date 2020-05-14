|
Holland Who passed away on
28th April 2020, in
Wigan Royal Infirmary
And of Hindley Green
Phyllis
Aged 88 years
The dearly loved Wife
of the late Walter.
A loving Sister of Elsie and Norma, a much loved Aunty
and friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Tuesday 19th May
in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 2.00 pm.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 14, 2020