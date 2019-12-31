|
|
|
Sharrock Phyllis May Who quietly passed away in her sleep 16th December 2019,
aged 87 years.
Phyllis a beloved Mother, Grandmother &
Great Grandmother. Phyllis will be sadly missed by her partner Roy Lancaster, her son's Philip, Paul and Daughter in Law Lorraine.
May she rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 8th January 2020, Wigan Parish Church at 10:00am followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
All enquires to McGuires Co-op Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 31, 2019