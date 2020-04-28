|
|
|
Taylor Who passed away on
15th April 2020 in hospital and
of Ashton-In-Makerfield.
Phyllis
Aged 87 years
The dearly loved wife of the late Thomas, very much loved mum of Janet, Linda, Elaine and Philip, dear mother in law, adored nan and great nan, dear sister in law, auntie and a good friend to so many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on Monday
4th May 2020 in Wigan
Crematorium Chapel at 2.00 pm
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Orrell Ward, Wigan Infirmary c/o the family.
Good night and God Bless.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors Ltd.
87 Old Road
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 28, 2020