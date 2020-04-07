|
|
|
Yates Who passed away on
1st April 2020 in
Stocks Hall Nursing Home
and of Bryn.
Ralph
Aged 83 years
The dearly loved Husband of Agnes, loving Dad of Kathryn and Father-in-Law of Mark, much loved Grandad of Nathan and Daniel and Great Grandad of Tyler, Jamie, Casey-Ella and Isaac.
You were, and always will be;
The Wind Beneath Our Wings.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place on
Wednesday 15th April 2020, in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Stocks Hall Nursing Home
c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors Ltd.
87 Old Road
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
