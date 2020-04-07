Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Yates

Notice Condolences

Ralph Yates Notice
Yates Who passed away on
1st April 2020 in
Stocks Hall Nursing Home
and of Bryn.
Ralph
Aged 83 years

The dearly loved Husband of Agnes, loving Dad of Kathryn and Father-in-Law of Mark, much loved Grandad of Nathan and Daniel and Great Grandad of Tyler, Jamie, Casey-Ella and Isaac.

You were, and always will be;
The Wind Beneath Our Wings.

Funeral service and
cremation will take place on
Wednesday 15th April 2020, in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Stocks Hall Nursing Home
c/o the family.

All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors Ltd.
87 Old Road
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -