|
|
|
SMITH On 23rd February 2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends in Belong Nursing Home and of Ashton,
formerly from Dover.
RAY,
Aged 78 years.
The devoted husband of Ann, loving father of Robert and Ray proud grandfather of
Jenny and Zoe.
Ray will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 6th March in St Oswalds Church Ashton at 11.00am followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Royal British Legion c/o family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Rd
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2020