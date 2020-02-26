Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Smith

Notice Condolences

Ray Smith Notice
SMITH On 23rd February 2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends in Belong Nursing Home and of Ashton,
formerly from Dover.
RAY,
Aged 78 years.
The devoted husband of Ann, loving father of Robert and Ray proud grandfather of
Jenny and Zoe.
Ray will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 6th March in St Oswalds Church Ashton at 11.00am followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Royal British Legion c/o family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Rd
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -