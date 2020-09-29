|
|
|
DUCKER Peacefully at home on
20th September 2020,
Raymond (Ray)
aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of Margaret, much loved Dad of Barry, Lorraine, Debbie and Angela, loving Grandad of Anthony, Johnathan, Simon, Beth, Harry and Max and dear Great Grandad of Esme and Alice.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place for family only.
Any donations in memory of Ray can be made to Derian House Children's Hospice.
All enquiries to R Banks And Son Funerals Ltd, Whitley House,
439 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan, WN6 7PN.
Tel 01942 829200
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 29, 2020