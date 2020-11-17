Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Raymond Gaskell Notice
GASKELL Who passed away on
7th November 2020
peacefully in Hospital
and of Hindley,

Raymond aged 79 years.
The beloved Husband of Winifred.
Dearly loved Dad of Stephen and
Lorraine. Dear Father-in-Law, much loved Grandad
and Great Grandad
and a dearest Brother.

Funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 24th November
in St Benedicts R/C Church,
Hindley at 11.00am
followed by Cremation at
Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel.

Family Flowers only please.
Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society
c/o the family

All enquiries to
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited,
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA.
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 17, 2020
