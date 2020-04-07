Home

POWERED BY

Services
T & M Walsh Funeral Directors
46/48 Preston Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0HS
01257 421608
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Kay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Kay

Notice Condolences

Raymond Kay Notice
Kay Raymond Sadly passed away on
1st April 2020, aged 85 years.
A much loved husband, poppa, great grandad and brother.
Ray was a true legend who
lived life to the full, filled with
love and adventure.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Reunited now with his
loving son Kevin.
A private funeral service for
the family will take place on Wednesday 15th April 2020 at Charnock Richard Crematorium
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired,
to Macmillan Nurses.
For all enquiries please contact
T & ME Walsh Funeral Directors, 46/48 Preston Road,
Standish, Wigan
Tel: 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -