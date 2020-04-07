|
|
|
Kay Raymond Sadly passed away on
1st April 2020, aged 85 years.
A much loved husband, poppa, great grandad and brother.
Ray was a true legend who
lived life to the full, filled with
love and adventure.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Reunited now with his
loving son Kevin.
A private funeral service for
the family will take place on Wednesday 15th April 2020 at Charnock Richard Crematorium
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired,
to Macmillan Nurses.
For all enquiries please contact
T & ME Walsh Funeral Directors, 46/48 Preston Road,
Standish, Wigan
Tel: 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 7, 2020