|
|
|
Close Died peacefully on
Tuesday 20th October 2020
in Wigan Infirmary and of
Scholes, Wigan.
Richard.
Aged 77 years.
Dearly loved and cherished
husband of Rita,
loving dad of Richard, Brian,
Barry and Jacqueline.
A beloved father-in-law.
Much loved and devoted grandad
and great grandad.
Treasured brother of
William and Jeffrey.
A dear brother-in-law,
uncle, cousin and a
friend to many.
A private funeral service and
committal will be held on
Friday 6th November 2020,
at Howe Bridge Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Richard's memory to
'Dr Naqvi Fund, Wigan'
care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 3, 2020