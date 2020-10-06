|
Denner Richard Thomas Richard, aged 73 years, passed away after a long illness on
23rd September 2020.
Dearly loved son of the late Catherine and Walter, dear brother of John, David, Peter and Robert, dear uncle, great uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at
St Luke's Church, Orrell on Friday 9th October 2 p.m.followed by a commital at St Helen's Crematorium. Donations in memory of Richard may be made to St Luke's Church.
All enquiries c/o
W. Banks Funeral Directors,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road,
Orrell, WN5 8UP.
Tel: 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 6, 2020