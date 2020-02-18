Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Culshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Culshaw

Notice Condolences

Rita Culshaw Notice
CULSHAW Peacefully at Wigan & Leigh Hospice on 9th February 2020
Rita
Aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mum of Yvonne, Vicki, David and Tony and a loving
grandma and great grandma
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take
place at Wigan Crematorium on
Thursday 20th February 2020
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses or Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Whitley House, 438 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -