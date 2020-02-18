|
|
|
CULSHAW Peacefully at Wigan & Leigh Hospice on 9th February 2020
Rita
Aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mum of Yvonne, Vicki, David and Tony and a loving
grandma and great grandma
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take
place at Wigan Crematorium on
Thursday 20th February 2020
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses or Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Whitley House, 438 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 18, 2020