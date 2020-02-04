Home

Winstanley Rita Passed away peacefully at Westwood Lodge on
26th January 2020,
Rita
aged 85 years
and of Ashton,
the much loved Wife
of the late Alan,
loving Mum of
Gary, Neil and Sandra.
Rita will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 10 February 2020 in Holy Trinity Church at 1pm
followed by Cremation
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Dementia UK c/o the family.
All Enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield.
Tel: 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 4, 2020
