Robert Booth Notice
BOOTH Our greatly loved
Dad and Grandad,
Robert David 'Bob' Booth,
of Cross Street, Standish, peacefully passed from us, on Thursday 29th October,
to rest with
Him who loves us best.
Dad will be at the Chapel of Rest,
Co-op Funeralcare,
100 High Street, Standish,
Auntie Annie's old shop,
opposite the site of South Villa,
Great Grandma's,
where he played as a child.
On Friday 20th November the cortege will leave from the funeral home at approx. 1.15 pm and pause at Wigan Baptist Church, Scarisbrick Street, Wigan
WN1 2BS, at approx. 1.30 pm,
for prayers by Pastor David Hall:
all very welcome to come
along to pay respects,
outside and socially distanced.
After this, the service will be held at 2.00 pm at Wigan Crematorium, Warrington Road, Lower Ince, Wigan WN3 4NH. Donations can be made in Dad's name to c/o the Family for Wigan Baptist Church charities and to Wigan Infirmary.

All enquiries, including those wishing to attend the crematorium, please contact Coop 01257 425447.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 17, 2020
