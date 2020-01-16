|
Fitzpatrick Who passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family
on Saturday 11 January 2020
at Buckshaw Retirement Village, Chorley
Robert
'Bob'
(of Hindley Green,
formerly Ince)
The dearly loved Husband
of Mary and a devoted Dad, Grandad and Brother.
Requiem Mass will be offered
on Thursday 23 January 2020
at Sacred Heart R/C Church Hindley Green, Wigan at 1:00 PM
followed by interment in Westwood Cemetery.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 16, 2020