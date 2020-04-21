|
Ratcliffe Peacefully on 10th April 2020
with his loving family at his side.
Robert
(Bob)
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce, devoted dad of Darren and Ian (Nik)
and partner Mark.
Sadly missed by cousin Vivienne and all Bob's and Joyce's
family and friends.
Private family funeral
will take place at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
A memorial service will be
held at a later date.
Any donations in Bob's memory are to be sent to The Christie
via the family.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,Pemberton,
Wigan.Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020