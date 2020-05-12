Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Robert Ratcliffe

Notice

Robert Ratcliffe Notice
RATCLIFFE Robert (Bob) Joyce & Family would like to
thank all relatives, friends &
neighbours for their kindness
& prayers during this sad time.
Also for the letters, cards of
condolence, flowers & donations
to the Christie.
A special thank you to Dr. Liam Hosie for never giving up on Bob. To all staff on Shevington ward R.A.E.I for their devotion.
To Chaplin Anne Edwards for her help & support before & after Bob's passing & to Nicola at R Banks & Son, Ormskirk Rd, Pemberton for their dignified funeral arrangements.
God Bless you all
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 12, 2020
