Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sharp

Notice Condolences

Robert Sharp Notice
SHARP Suddenly on the
1st February 2020,
Robert Allan Raymond,
aged 64 years
(Dentist, retired).

Beloved husband of the late
Julia Sharp, dearly loved brother
of Beverly, a loving uncle
and great uncle.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Pancreatic Cancer UK c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid, if possible)

Requiem Mass will be held
at St. Joseph's R/C Church, Anderton, on Friday 28th February at 9.15am, followed by interment at Hollywood Cemetery Newcastle.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd., Tel 01257 262602
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -