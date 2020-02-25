|
|
|
SHARP Suddenly on the
1st February 2020,
Robert Allan Raymond,
aged 64 years
(Dentist, retired).
Beloved husband of the late
Julia Sharp, dearly loved brother
of Beverly, a loving uncle
and great uncle.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Pancreatic Cancer UK c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid, if possible)
Requiem Mass will be held
at St. Joseph's R/C Church, Anderton, on Friday 28th February at 9.15am, followed by interment at Hollywood Cemetery Newcastle.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd., Tel 01257 262602
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 25, 2020