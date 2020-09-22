|
Litchfield Rodney Peacefully in
Norley Hall Care Home
on the 5th September 2020,
aged 80 years.
Formerly of Pemberton, Swinley and late of Wickham Hall.
Rodney was the loving son of Harry and Belle and a dear cousin,
who was a real character both
on and off the screen.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at
St Johns Church, Pemberton on Friday 25th September 2020 at 11.00am prior to interment
in the churchyard.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 22, 2020