|
|
|
BROWN Who passed away peacefully,
with his loving family around him,
on Monday 20 January 2020 at West Leigh Lodge and of Springview, Wigan.
Ronald
Aged 86 years.
The Dearly Loved Husband Of Ula, loving Dad Of Glen and Cathy
and a devoted Grandad,
Great-Grandad, Father-In-Law, Brother-In-Law and Uncle.
Funeral on
Wednesday 5th February 2020.
Service at Westwood Methodist Chapel, Ince, at 10.15pm
followed by Committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society c/o the family.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd,
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 4, 2020