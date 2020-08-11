|
NICHOLSON On the 1st August 2020,
peacefully at
Deanwood Manor Care Home, Wigan
Ronald
'Ron'
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Carol,
dearly loved father of Philip and Andrea, loving father-in-law
of Wendy and Mark and
devoted grandad of
George, Danielle and Cole.
Private funeral service will be held at West Lancashire Crematorium on Thursday 27th August
at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, charity to be confirmed c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 11, 2020