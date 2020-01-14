|
RIMMER Peacefully at his home in Abram on Sunday 5th January 2020,
RONALD (Ronnie)
aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of Kathleen, dearest Father of Sandra and son in law Paul. Much loved Grandad of Ryan, Liam, Callum, Declan and Ebonny. Great-Grandad of Kiera, Sienna, Evie and Zac. Dearly loved Brother of Alice and Brother in law Eric and a dear Uncle of Frank.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 16th January 2020 at
St Nathaniel's Platt Bridge at 10.30am followed by interment at Westwood Cemetery, Lower Ince.
All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals LTD,
Templeton Road Platt Bridge
WN2 5PB 01942 863936.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020