RIMMER Ronald Kathleen, Sandra, Paul and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy cards, floral tributes and messages of condolence at this sad time.
Many thanks for the donations received for Wigan & Leigh Hospice. Special thanks to R.A.E.I., carers, district nurses and doctors who looked after Ronnie during his illness. Thanks also to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Templeton Road, Platt Bridge, Wigan.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 18, 2020