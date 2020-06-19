|
|
|
SAXON Peacefully in hospital
on 13th June 2020.
RONALD
(Ronnie)
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Mary,
much loved dad of Elaine and Neil, father in law to Alan,
precious grandad to Christopher and Michael, brother to Sheila and Derek, brother in law and uncle.
A private service takes place at Howe Bridge Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Alzheimer's may be
passed to the family.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 19, 2020