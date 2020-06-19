Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Saxon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Saxon

Notice Condolences

Ronald Saxon Notice
SAXON Peacefully in hospital
on 13th June 2020.
RONALD
(Ronnie)
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Mary,
much loved dad of Elaine and Neil, father in law to Alan,
precious grandad to Christopher and Michael, brother to Sheila and Derek, brother in law and uncle.
A private service takes place at Howe Bridge Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Alzheimer's may be
passed to the family.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -