Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Weller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Weller

Notice Condolences

Ronald Weller Notice
Weller Ronald Ronnie peacefully passed away on the 16th May whilst at Carrington Court Care Home, Hindley after a short
illness aged 96 years.
The devoted husband of the
late Margaret May (Peggy) and
a loved Uncle, Brother and friend.

Resting where no shadows fall,
In perfect peace they await us all.

Forever in our memories,
rest in peace.

Donations in lieu of flowers to be made directly to Wigan & Leigh Hospice or to Cancer Research U.K. in Memory of Ronnie.

The funeral service will take place at Gidlow Cemetery, 2nd June at 2pm. This will be a private graveside service for immediate family and friends.

For all enquiries please contact
McGuires Funeralcare,
177 Gidlow Lane Wigan, 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -