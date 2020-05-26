|
|
|
Weller Ronald Ronnie peacefully passed away on the 16th May whilst at Carrington Court Care Home, Hindley after a short
illness aged 96 years.
The devoted husband of the
late Margaret May (Peggy) and
a loved Uncle, Brother and friend.
Resting where no shadows fall,
In perfect peace they await us all.
Forever in our memories,
rest in peace.
Donations in lieu of flowers to be made directly to Wigan & Leigh Hospice or to Cancer Research U.K. in Memory of Ronnie.
The funeral service will take place at Gidlow Cemetery, 2nd June at 2pm. This will be a private graveside service for immediate family and friends.
For all enquiries please contact
McGuires Funeralcare,
177 Gidlow Lane Wigan, 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 26, 2020