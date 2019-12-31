|
|
|
Crank Who passed away on
17th December 2019 in her home
and of Hindley,
Rosaline May
Aged 81 years.
The dear Wife of the late Donald,
dearest Mum of Glyn, Gary,
the late Paul and the late Ian,
dear Mum-in-law of
Carolyn and Carol,
loving Nanna of Gemma,
Kaylee, Wayne and Rheanne.
Special Great Nanna of Tyler, Hettie, Layla and Liberty-Mae.
Funeral service will take place at 11am on Friday 3rd January 2020 in St Peters Church, Hindley,
followed by interment at
Hindley Cemetery.
Family flowers, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited, Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 31, 2019